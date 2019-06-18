Amazon is currently offering the LG 27UL550-W 27-inch 4K HDR Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $399, it just recently dropped to $349 at major retailers like B&H as well as directly from LG. Now Amazon has lowered the price by an additional $49, saving you a total of $99 and marking a new Amazon low. Notable features here include a 2160 4K HDR-equipped panel with 60Hz refresh rate, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, an adjustable stand and more. The 16:9 aspect ratio makes this a solid option for working with multiple windows or applications without having to look side-to-side like with an UltraWide display. Having just been released back in the beginning of May, reviews are still rolling in. Overall, LG monitors are highly-rated at Amazon. Head below for alternative deals to LG’s 4K Monitor.

Looking for something a little more affordable then today’s deal on the LG 4K Monitor? Pair your Mac with Acer’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor at $170 (Amazon low), plus more.

Ensure LG’s display works with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Other notable discounts today include:

And don’t forget to check out Monoprice’s newly released Zero-G Monitors, which pair budget-friendly price tags with premium features.

LG 27UL550-W 27-inch 4K HDR Monitor features:

The 27UL550-W 27″ 16:9 4K HDR FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor from LG is built with an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, which provides you with wide viewing angles and vivid colors. Furthermore, it comes color-calibrated from the factory to ensure colors are accurate. Specs-wise, it has a 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for up to 1.07 billion colors. Thanks to AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps to reduce screen tearing, stuttering, and ghosting, you’ll be able to enjoy a fluid gaming experience. Connect it to your system via HDMI or DisplayPort and adjust its versatile stand to best suit your viewing preference. You can also install an optional VESA-compatible mount, stand, or arm if needed.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!