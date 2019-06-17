Pair your Mac with Acer’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor at $170 (Amazon low) + more

Amazon is currently offering the Acer CB271H 27-inch 1080p Monitor for $169.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a $30 discount and matches the all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen. Whether you’re looking to add an additional display into your desktop’s workflow or are in search of a companion to your MacBook, Acer’s monitor is a notable option at its price. You’ll get a 27-inch 1080p display with HDMI, DVI and VGA inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 70 customers. Head below for additional ways to increase your workstation’s screen real estate.

Pair your new display with VESA-compatible monitor stand for $28. This highly-rated option features several points of articulation and can help free up some desk space compared to relying on a monitor’s built-in stand.

Other monitor deals today include:

Acer CB271H 27-inch 1080p Monitor features:

CB1 Series monitors are designed for a great visual experience. With vivid high-resolution, clarity and comfort, they produce sharp images and true-to-life colour. The also come packed with features to enhance the visual experience while providing added comfort and protection.

