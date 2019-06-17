Pair your Mac with Acer’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor at $170 (Amazon low) + more

- Jun. 17th 2019 1:57 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Acer CB271H 27-inch 1080p Monitor for $169.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a $30 discount and matches the all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen. Whether you’re looking to add an additional display into your desktop’s workflow or are in search of a companion to your MacBook, Acer’s monitor is a notable option at its price. You’ll get a 27-inch 1080p display with HDMI, DVI and VGA inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 70 customers. Head below for additional ways to increase your workstation’s screen real estate.

Pair your new display with VESA-compatible monitor stand for $28. This highly-rated option features several points of articulation and can help free up some desk space compared to relying on a monitor’s built-in stand.

Other monitor deals today include:

Acer CB271H 27-inch 1080p Monitor features:

CB1 Series monitors are designed for a great visual experience. With vivid high-resolution, clarity and comfort, they produce sharp images and true-to-life colour. The also come packed with features to enhance the visual experience while providing added comfort and protection.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go