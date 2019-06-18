Today, Monoprice has expanded its lineup of budget-friendly gaming accessories with the launch of two new Zero-G Monitors. Entering with 27 and 35-inch displays, the recent debuts bring up to 144Hz refresh rates, 1440p panels and plenty of I/O into the mix. Head below for the details as well as how you can take advantage of an introductory price drop.

Monoprice’s new gaming-focused releases start with the Zero-G 27-inch Monitor. At the lowest price point of the two new debuts, this display rocks a 144Hz panel that’s backed by 1ms latency and the inclusion of HDR.

Stepping up to the more expensive of today’s releases is the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor. Unfortunately you won’t get the larger display without any tradeoffs compared to the smaller version. Here the display is backed by a 100Hz panel with 4ms latency. Though you will find the same UWQHD 1440p resolution.

Just like the more affordable Zero-G monitor, the 35-inch model features three HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort input. The similarities between each of Monoprice’s new gaming displays don’t end there though. Thin bezels, a minimalistic stands and the inclusion of AMD FreeSync are all staples of the two releases.

Color accuracy varies across each of Monoprice’s gaming monitors. While you’ll only find 8-bit color support on the 27-inch model, the higher-end Zero-G release has an AUO glass panel. It’s said to offer more than 16.7 million colors and allows more for accurate image reproduction.

Monoprice’s Gaming Monitors get launch day discount

Both of the company’s Zero-G displays are now available for purchase. To kick off the launch of its new products, Monoprice is discounting the smaller 27-inch version from $280 down to $255 with code NEW38576. You’ll also be able to bring home the higher-end 35-inch curved model at a discount as well, with code NEW38035. That takes $40 off, bringing the original retail price of $500 down to $460.

9to5toys’ Take:

There’s no shortage of gaming monitors on the market today, and Monoprice’s new releases give budget-conscious shoppers two more notable options to consider. Just in terms of on-paper specs, the price tags seem more than justified for the included features. Though what remains to be seen is just how well they compete with more expensive alternatives.

But compared to most of the curved 35-inch monitors from well-known company’s like ASUS, you’re looking at a nearly 30% lower price tag. That alone is worth giving Monoprice’s new gaming monitor a look, unless brand-specific features are a must.

