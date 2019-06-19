Following Monday’s new Captain Marvel set debut, LEGO is back with yet another San Diego Comic-Con exclusive creation. Also slated to be available at next month’s convention, today’s newly-announced Dark Knight of Gotham City kit makes Batman’s latest brick-built debut. The LEGO Batman miniature vignette assembles a forced-perspective build unique to SDCC. It’s packed with novel parts usage and interesting techniques that make great use of the over 400 includes elements. More details below for additional information.

LEGO Batman arrives at this year’s SDCC

As this year’s DC Comic-Con LEGO kit, we’re getting a Batman-focused build that delivers a miniature display-worthy model. The 427-piece build recreates a rooftop scene with Batman overlooking the city while surrounded by gargoyles. Behind the Caped Crusader is a micro-scale cityscape which even includes a Bat-Signal. LEGO rarely mixes various scales in its creations, so that aspect of this build alone is noteworthy.

Unlike this year’s first SDCC-exclusive from LEGO, the Dark Knight of Gotham City set is comprised entirely of existing pieces. So while bringing home the set itself requires a trip out to San Diego, those looking to build it themselves aren’t out of luck. That’s unfortunately not the case for many of the other sets announced specifically for Comic-Con. It features the same $45 price tag as the Captain Marvel set.

For some brick-built LEGO Batman action that isn’t locked down to San Diego, Amazon has a variety of DC Super Heroes creations which are worth checking out.

Celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with an exclusive look at this LEGO building set of Gotham City’s iconic hero available for purchase exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. SDCC Attendees can enter a submission of interest for a chance to purchase this LEGO Exclusive through the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Exclusives Portal beginning the last week of June.

