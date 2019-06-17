Each year as comic book lovers and other pop culture fans flock to San Diego Comic-Con, LEGO too heads to the convention in order to debut several new kits. This year’s first SDCC model has just been unveiled, which assembles a LEGO build featuring Captain Marvel. The over 270-piece set includes two minifigures, a brick-built recreation of the Axis ship and more. Head below for a closer look at kit and to find out how to add it to your collection.

Captain Marvel’s latest LEGO debut arrives at SDCC

Over the past few years, LEGO has been joining in on the Comic-Con festivities to unveil several new brick-built creations. Usually there’s Star Wars, DC as well as Marvel builds, and today we’ve gotten a look at the latter of the batch. As LEGO’s first SDCC-focused set, the brand will be calling on Captain Marvel to kick things off.

Stacking up to 271 bricks, Captain Marvel and the Asis (77902) gives us yet another set from this year’s Marvel film to assemble. Most prominently you’ll find that the kit recreates the Axis, a faster-than-light ship which played a significant part in the movie’s plot. It sits on a display stand which features some boxes and other accessories.

This kit’s Comic-Con-exclusivity also carries over into the included minifigures. Given that this is a Captain Marvel build, it features the newest Avenger alongside the LEGO debut of Monica Rambeau. By the looks of it, both figures are limited to this set. Carol Danvers is sporting a silver-colored variant of her suit, which is different than we’ve seen in past kits which include the hero. You’ll also get a Goose figure, which features a some extra bricks to turn him into the Flerken form.

Captain Marvel and the ASIS launches as a SDCC-exclusive

Just as we’ve seen over the past several Comic-Cons, this set will be an exclusive for those attending the convention come July. So if you’re looking to add Captain Marvel and the Asis to your LEGO collection, being a SDCC attendee is the only official way. Otherwise, you’ll have to try your luck on the secondhand market to hopefully score this limited edition release. It’ll sell for $45, which is a bit steeper than previous year’s builds.

9to5Toys’ Take:

More Captain Marvel is always a great thing. And with this being the second set to specifically focus on the hero, LEGO has done a notable job making it an appealing creation for the smaller size. Though it is a little disappointing that the build will be limited to Comic-Con. The included minifigures will certainly be the stars of the show, but with the usual SDCC box art and exclusivity will make this LEGO release a must-have for some collectors.

Those looking to get their fill of LEGO Captain Marvel elsewhere will definitely want to check out the Skrull Attack Quinjet kit at $30. We found it to be a must-have in our hands-on review.

Source: SDCC

