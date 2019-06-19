Williams Sonoma is known for their high quality items and usually a pretty steep price tag. However, they now have a line called “Open Kitchen” with everyday essentials for your lifestyle with budget-friendly prices. In the collection you will find dinner plates, bowls, glassware, kitchen tools and more starting at just $4. Better yet, Open Kitchen features elegant and timeless designs that look very high end. Head below to find our top picks from the Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen line.

Dinning

If you’re looking for a wedding gift or a housewarming present, this line is a great option. Plus, the dining in this collection is a must-see. One of my favorite options is the Bistro Dinnerware Collection. The dishes and plates feature a striped rim in your choice of blue, black or red accent. These dishes are perfect everyday items and the collection inspired by the dinnerware used in French bistros. Best of all, each piece is microwave and dishwasher safe. Prices start at just $24 for a set of 4.

If you’re looking to add a modern touch to your dining table, the Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Square Salad Plates are a perfect choice. Its straight edges and crisp white appearance is versatile and appealing. These plates are great for serving salad, pasta, horderves and more. You can also match them with the same styles of bowls and dinner plates.

Kitchen Tools

Update your kitchen tools with the Open Kitchen’s affordable line. A standout is the Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Baking Set for just $54. This has everything you need to whip up your favorite pies, cakes and treats for summer. In this set you will receive a bowl scraper, stainless-steel measuring cups and spoons, silicone spoonula and spatula. Plus, they’re all dishwasher safe for an easy clean-up process and feature Williams Sonoma’s modern appeal.

Another great option, especially for new home owners is the Essential 18-Piece Tool Set. This set has almost everything you need for everyday kitchen tasks. It has tools from a pizza wheel to an apple slicer and is priced at $190. You can also purchase each tool separately with prices starting at just $5.

Glassware

Finally, with summer barbecues and get togethers soon approaching, now is a great time to update your glassware. Serve your guests with their favorite drink in the Casual Glassware Collection that offers prices from just $4. Whether you’re serving lemonade or champagne, this collection has a glass for you. These glasses have a modern, sleek look that is great for any occasion and it even offers a carafe to pour their own drinks. Best of all, each piece is lead-free and dishwasher safe.

Which piece from the Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Best New Cookbooks for Summer and put your new tools and dinnerware to good use.

