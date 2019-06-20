NETGEAR’s high-end Nighthawk 802.11ac modem/router drops to $150 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (C7000) for $149.98 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, it goes for $210 at Best Buy and this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked in new condition. We have seen it as low as $100 refurbished, and it’s still at that price for those interested. This modem/router combo is the best way to get fast Internet with Wi-Fi built-in. Plus, it’ll allow you to ditch your modem subscription from Comcast or other cable providers, saving you up to $120 per year, paying for itself in just 15 months. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the higher speeds of the Nighthawk above, then the ARRIS Surfboard 802.11ac and DOCSIS 3.0 router/modem for $60 does a great job. It’s AC1600 instead of AC1900 with a max speed of 343Mbps instead of 960Mbps, so keep that in mind when shopping.

Looking for other ways to expand your network? We’ve still got TerraMaster’s 4K 2-bay NAS for $126 right now. If you need more storage, check out our recent review on the Synology DS419slim 4-bay NAS which fits in the palm of your hand.

Don’t forget that Circle with Disney Internet Monitor returns to its Amazon low of $24 Prime shipped, providing you with peace of mind when your child browses the web. And you can further expand your home’s network with NETGEAR’s 8-Port 55W POE Switch for just $45, which is regularly up to $85.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem/Router Combo features:

Compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE & more. Not compatible with Cable bundled voice services;Dimensions: 9.66 x 8.31 x 1.7 inches

Three-in-one DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem + AC1900 WiFi Router+ 4 Gigabit Wired Switch

Up to 960Mbps modem speed and Dual-Band AC1900 (2.4GHz & 5GHz) WiFi speed. 24×8 channel bonding/ Approved for plans up to 500 Mbps

System requirements: Microsoft Windows 7, 8, Vista, XP, 2000, Mac OS, UNIX, or Linux, Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.0, Firefox 2.0, Safari 1.4, or Google Chrome 11.0 browsers or higher. DOCSIS 3.0 unleashes 24x faster download speeds than DOCSIS 2.0

Ideal for streaming 4K HD videos, faster downloads, and high-speed online gaming.WiFi Technology:802.11ac Dual Band Gigabit

Powerful 1.6 GHZ processor boosts performance for streaming & gaming

