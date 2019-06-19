Circle with Disney Internet Monitor returns to Amazon low at $24 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is currently offering the Circle with Disney Internet Filter and Monitor for $23.99 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also score no-cost delivery. Having originally retailed for $99, we’ve more recently seen it selling around $55 or so at retailers like Target. Today’s offer brings it down an additional 55% and matches our previous mention for the new Amazon all-time low. Circle brings comprehensive internet management and monitoring capabilities to help cut down on your kids’ internet usage. It works with just about any other Wi-Fi router and allows you to manage content, set time limits, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 63% of customers. More details below.

Alongside improving your home network’s monitoring capabilities, why not give it some additional range. TP-Link’s best-selling 802.11n Extender is $17 right now, and a perfect way to put your savings to use. Or for some higher-end options which happen to be on sale, check out TP-Link’s new Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender at $40, and more.

If you’re looking for an even more networking managing tools, Circle’s latest Home Plus may be a better fit. It brings better screen time tracking, filtering and more into the mix to take control over pretty much any aspect of your family’s internet usage. Check out our launch coverage for additional details.

Circle with Disney features:

Circle allows your family to manage all of your home’s connected devices with ease. With Circle, parents can now filter content and limit screen time as well as set a bedtime for every device in the home. Circle can even pause the Internet and share what kids are up to online.

