Power cameras, more w/ NETGEAR’s 8-Port 55W POE Switch at $45 (Reg. up to $85)

Newegg offers the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit 55W POE Switch (GS308P) for $44.99 shipped when code EMCTBVT47 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a $25 discount, beats the concurrent sale price at Amazon by $5 and is the best we’ve seen since 2017. For comparison, B&H still sells it for $85. NETGEAR’s Gigabit Switch features four Power over Ethernet-enabled ports which can dish out a combined 55W of power. This is a great option for pairing with security cameras, Wi-Fi access points and more. Across all eight ports, this switch can also handle up to 16Gbps of total bandwidth. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 215 customers.

Get everything wired into place and opt to spend your savings to bring home some Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.

Plus, don’t forget that you can still save 20% on TP-Link’s new Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender at $40, plus more.

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit 55W POE Switch features:

Boost the switching capacity of your small business with the 8-Port Business Essentials Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE Switch. Capable of up to 16 Gb/s of total switching bandwidth, this unmanaged switch comes equipped with 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Four of those 8 ports support PoE (Power over Ethernet), ideal for powering IP cameras, VoIP phones, wireless access points, and other PoE-capable devices.

