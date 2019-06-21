Weekend iTunes deals: Complete Harry Potter Collection $60, more from $5

- Jun. 21st 2019 9:48 am ET

0

iTunes is back with another notable weekend sale today, headlined by the Complete Harry Potter for $59.99. That’s a 25% savings from the regular rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at iTunes in 2019. You’ll receive all eight Harry Pottery films in this bundle, making it a great time to add one of the great movie anthologies to your library at a steep discount.

There’s also a number of $5 HD movies on sale at iTunes this weekend, which is at least 50% off the regular going rate. Hit the jump to see all of our top picks and don’t forget about our roundup from Tuesday with plenty more deals.

$5 HD movie sale top picks include:

Best Apple Deals

Best Media Deals

