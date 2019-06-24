This morning we’re getting our first glance at the new Raspberry Pi 4. The latest rendition of the popular microcomputer delivers upgraded specs, more I/O, and 4K support that makes it arguably the most powerful release to date. It will stay at the same $35 starting price as the previous-generation model, but with a bevy of notable upgrades for power users and tinkers alike. Raspberry Pi 4 offers a handful of configurations, headlined by a 4GB configuration which should be able to handle most everyday tasks like web browsing and email. If true, this means that Raspberry Pi 4 goes beyond a niche piece of tech to a piece of technology that could bring the internet and more to the masses with previously unseen affordability. More below.

Raspberry Pi 4: Loaded with 4K, I/O and more

The Raspberry Pi foundation appears to remain committed to its $35 price tag for the long haul while continually adding new specs within each iteration of its microcomputer. Raspberry Pi 4 features a slew of modern day must-haves, including support for 4K and an impressive 4GB of RAM (a 4x increase from the previous generation). Raspberry Pi has already established itself as a viable option for Plex and media servers, but adding support for ultra HD content and the RAM boost makes it all the more capable for this use case.

Raspberry Pi 4 is centered around Broadcom’s BCM2711 SoC, which sports four 1.5GHz CPU cores. That’s a notable upgrade over the previous generation model. While the price starts at $35, adding additional RAM means this number will move up as specs improve. The base configuration delivers 1GB of DDR4 storage, while jumping up to 2GB or 4GB will increase the price to $45 and $55, respectively.

Numerous upgrades over the previous generation

Raspberry Pi has serious stepped up the specs from the previous generation. In fact, the list is pretty long. A few notable standouts include jumping from 1.4GHz to 1.5GHz, introducing a VideoCore VI GPU that’s 100MHz faster, and four USB ports (double Pi 3.) Also, Raspberry Pi 4 sports impressive wireless connectivity, including Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The new Raspberry Pi 4 is available for purchase today starting at $35 from select authorized retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Raspberry Pi has always offered stellar value and a great starting point for tinkers, as well as various STEM applications. The $35 price tag coupled with a number of notable upgrades makes Raspberry Pi 4 even more compelling than the previous generations. Look for microcomputing to continue to expand in the coming years as a viable alternative to pricier PC builds out there.

Source: Raspberry Pi

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!