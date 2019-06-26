Now that Amazon taken the wraps off what to expect from this year’s Prime Day event, eBay is looking to get in on the excitement with its own sale. Throughout July, you’ll be able to save on a variety of “too-good-to-be-true deals”, which culminates in eBay’s Crash Sale. Find more details on how eBay hopes to compete with Amazon down below.

Watch out Amazon, eBay takes on Prime Day with upcoming Crash Sale

eBay’s upcoming Crash Sale is the latest in David and Goliath-esques tales centered around Amazon. The savings event looks to play off of the possibility that Prime Day could be so popular, Amazon crashes from trying to keep up with the demand. Regardless of the likelihood of any outages, eBay hopes to bring in customers by offering “blockbuster deals that will not disappoint.”

How exactly that’ll materialize for shoppers still has yet to be seen. But in order to actually go toe to toe with Prime Day’s notorious discounts, the online retailer will have to pull out all the stops. Right now eBay says it’ll be taking up to 80 percent off various top brands like adidas, Apple, Dyson, Garmin, Samsung and more. The sale will kick off on July 15 to coincide with Prime Day. eBay notes that free shipping will be available on every order, and no deals will be locked behind a membership paywall, unlike with Amazon’s sale.

eBay kicks-off various discounts throughout all of July

eBay will also be launching several other events throughout July alongside its Crash Sale. Starting on July 1st, there will be a series of week-long discounts on summer essentials and more. Expect to see deals on everything from stand mixers and cookware to robotic vacuums, camping gear and outdoor toys at upwards of 85% off.

To follow that up, eBay is then launching two weeks of new daily deals. With the ability to lock in a maximum of 80% in savings, this portion of the Crash Sale event will allow you to score “the hottest tech, smart home devices, home appliances, and m​ore” at eBay.

With the amount of attention that Prime Day has been able to capture in recent years, it’s no surprise that eBay is trying to get in on the action. Expect to hear more closer to the various savings events.

