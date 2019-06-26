JBL Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to just $15 (Cert. Refurb)

JBL offers its Go Bluetooth Portable Mini Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $14.99 shipped. That’s good for $35 off the list price, down $15 from the regular going rate in new condition and a match of the best we’ve seen. The Go Bluetooth Speaker features a compact design that weighs just a hair more than 1/4-pound. There is a built-in microphone for taking calls via speakerphone and the built-in battery provides up to five hours of playback. You’ll be able to charge your device via the standard USB port on the backside that is next to a 3.5mm input. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,400 Amazon reviewers.

Today’s price is as good as it gets when it comes to mainstream Bluetooth speaker pricing. When you compare to what else is out there, nearly every price point is at least 25% more than today’s featured deal. If you want something a bit more spec’d out, consider our offer on the recently-announced Soundcore Wakey from Anker with a built-in Qi charger integrated directly into the speaker.

JBL Go features:

The JBL GO brings JBL quality sound everywhere. Your all-in-one speaker solution, the GO streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones and tablets, powered by a rechargeable battery with up to 5 hours of playtime. It is also equipped with a convenient noise-cancelling speakerphone, allowing you to pick up calls without turning your speaker off. Packed in a pocket-size body, JBL Go speaker delivers powerful & high impact sound. It takes the entertainment quotient higher with its effective audio output which comes at an affordable price range. This speaker is designed with minimalistic approach to size & is easily portable. You can carry it to family picnics, beach parties, sports practice or to your evening walks for keeping yourself entertained.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!