It looks like there’s a new ActRaiser game on the way. Well, sort of. SEGA has just unveiled a secret project releasing next month known as SolSeraph. While there’s no official mention, the hybrid side-scroller strategy game appears to be a spiritual successor to the beloved SNES classic, Act Raiser, whether SEGA wants to admit it or not. Head below for more.

The Beloved SNES Gem:

ActRaiser originally released back in 1990 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The hybrid action platformer meets overhead strategy game put players in the shoes of a divine being tasked with protecting worshippers from evil monsters. It was originally developed by the JRPG masters over at Quintet and published by Enix only to become one of the more iconic titles from the era in the years thereafter. After being followed up by a new ActRaiser game in the form of a sequel a few years later – and essentially reverting back to a vanilla side scroller title – the franchise has remained dormant.

A New ActRaiser Game?

Fast forward nearly 30 years and developer ACE Team is looking to add to the saga with SolSeraph. Not only does the title feature the same capitalization/format as its inspiration, but the gameplay and themes in today’s debut trailer are a dead give away. The “homage to some inspiring titles from the 16 bit era” has players step in to the “wing-tipped shoes” of a divine being to protect humanity from mythical creatures and restore civilization to glory. So yeah, ActRaiser. Except modernized halo to toe.

New ActRaiser Gameplay:

While the side-scrolling portions of the new ActRaiser game appear to be your standard affair at this point (with some new godly powers), the overhead strategy stuff looks to have seen a notable overhaul. The original title’s RTS game was basic at most, but Ace Team has added a more tower defense-like approach to the formula by the looks of it. The has 5 distinct regions where you can intervene with your heavenly powers. Each of which is populated by diverse groups of people. It’s hard to say at this point how this will effect gameplay, but there is some opportunity for some interesting wrinkles to the ActRaiser formula.

SEGA is releasing SolSeraph in just a couple from now on July 10th. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Whether this is just SEGA’s way of dodging legal issues or not, we certainly can’t say no to a new ActRaiser game. While personally the side-scrolling portions from today’s trailer looks a little bit bland and undercooked to me, I’m still stoked for this one. Titles like the original ACtRaiser don’t come along very often. And while its hybrid formula doesn’t really seem all that groundbreaking by today’s standard, the dose of nostalgia in combination with the possibilities a modern overhaul could present are exciting enough for me.

