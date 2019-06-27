Amazon 1-day Acer sale up to 30% off: mice, keyboards, monitors, more from $8

- Jun. 27th 2019 7:56 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Acer products including laptops, mice, keyboards, bags, monitors, gaming headsets and more. Starting from around $8, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Most products also carry solid reviews as well. Today’s Acer Gold Box has a number of notable deals and Amazon all-time lows including up to $100 off monitors, 50% off gaming mice and much more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Outside of today’s Acer Gold Box, Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Keyboard is 24% off and down to $130, the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is now $250 (Reg. $400) and here’s our video review of the Plugable Red Switch Mechanical Keyboard.

Acer 27-inch Full HD Zero Frame Monitor:

  • 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen TN Monitor
  • G-SYNC Compatible
  • 144Hz – Using Display Port
  • Zero-Frame Design | 1ms Response Time | 2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker
  • Ports: 1 x Display 1.2 Port & 2 x HDMI 2.0.VESA Mount Standard:100 x 100
  • 144 hertz

