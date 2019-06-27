Amazon 1-day Acer sale up to 30% off: mice, keyboards, monitors, more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Acer products including laptops, mice, keyboards, bags, monitors, gaming headsets and more. Starting from around $8, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Most products also carry solid reviews as well. Today’s Acer Gold Box has a number of notable deals and Amazon all-time lows including up to $100 off monitors, 50% off gaming mice and much more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- 15.6″ Chromebook N3350/4GB/32GB $240 (Reg. $320+)
- 27″ Full HD Zero Frame Monitor $200 (Reg. $300)
- 32″ Full HD IPS Monitor $150 (Reg. $180+)
- Nitro Gaming Mouse $10 (Reg. $20)
- Predator Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $100 (Reg. $150)
- Predator Rolltop Jr. Backpack $23 (Reg. $33+)
- And many more…
Outside of today’s Acer Gold Box, Razer’s BlackWidow Elite Keyboard is 24% off and down to $130, the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is now $250 (Reg. $400) and here’s our video review of the Plugable Red Switch Mechanical Keyboard.
Acer 27-inch Full HD Zero Frame Monitor:
- 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen TN Monitor
- G-SYNC Compatible
- 144Hz – Using Display Port
- Zero-Frame Design | 1ms Response Time | 2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker
- Ports: 1 x Display 1.2 Port & 2 x HDMI 2.0.VESA Mount Standard:100 x 100
- 144 hertz
