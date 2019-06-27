Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener falls to new low: $258.50 (24% off)

Amazon offers the Chamberlain Corner to Corner Lighting B1381 MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $257.58 shipped. Normally selling for $338, that’s good for a 24% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it discounted to $307 at Home Depot. Backed by Chamberlain’s MyQ smartphone connectivity, you’ll be able open and close your garage door with Alexa via IFTTT or your iPhone. This garage door opener features a 1-1/4 HP “ultra-quiet” motor alongside 3,100 lumen LED lights to illuminate your entire garage. Also included here are a wireless outdoor keyboard, three-button opener, sensor kit and a wall control panel. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for additional details.

Alternatively, convert your existing garage door opener into a smartphone-enabled model with Chamberlain’s MyQ Hub for $45. This best-seller brings the same voice and smartphone control into the mix at a more affordable price.

Don’t forget that you can still bundle Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Door Opener with an Amazon Cloud Cam for $100, scoring you a $35 savings.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener features:

The NEW Chamberlain Corner to Corner Lighting B1381 smart garage door opener provides unrivaled garage illumination. Its precision engineered, long-lasting LED system outputs 3,100 lumens so you can experience your garage in a whole new light. With the Chamberlain B1381 opener, you get more control with built-in Wi-Fi and myQ connectivity, more stability with a quiet DC belt drive and MAX Lift Power System.

