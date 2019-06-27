Bring Plantronics’ FIT True Wireless Earbuds on your next run: $100 (33% off)

Amazon offers the Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 True Wireless Earbuds in black for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $6 more. Normally selling for $150, the grey style is down to $144 at Amazon. That’s good for a 33% discount and matches the all-time low. Centered around a true wireless design, the Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 feature up to five hours of battery life per charge. IP57 water resistance allows them to accompany you on intense workouts, jogs through the rain and more. An around-ear form-factor helps keep them in place as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you can live without the true wireless design, there’s still a notable deal on Jaybird’s X4 Sport Earbuds at $100 (23% off), plus more from $80.

A great option for savings even more if the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds at $43 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll still enjoy the cord-free design, but ditch the more workout-focused design.

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 features:

Let nothing hold you back with these BackBeat FIT 3100 wireless sport earbuds. Always Aware ear tips maintain an audible level of outside noise to keep you conscious of your surroundings, and the soft, flexible ear hooks ensure a secure, comfortable fit. The charging case of these water-resistant BackBeat FIT 3100 wireless sport earbuds provides 10 hours of additional battery life.

