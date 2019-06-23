Jaybird’s X4 Sport Earbuds drop to new low at $100 (23% off), more from $80

Amazon offers Jaybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds in Storm Metallic/Glacier for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find the earbuds available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $130, that’s good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $3 and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. Jaybird’s sport earbuds feature eight-hour battery life, alongside a fully weatherproof IPX7 design. These workout-ready earbuds also allow you to customize the sound experience, thanks to adjustable EQ settings in the companion smartphone app. Over 460 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

The Jaybird deals don’t end there today, as we’re also seeing the Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones in both black and gray colorways for $79.99 shipped at Amazon as well as Best Buy. Good for a $20 savings, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $4 of the all-time low.

Jaybird’s Tarah earbuds tout a waterproof design that pairs with a battery life of up to six hours of audio playback per charge. Though compared to the X4 earbuds, the Tarah aren’t as impressive in terms of audio quality. They still do feature custom EQ capabilities though. Nearly 200 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the customizable audio or Jaybird branding will be right at home with this more affordable pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Headphones. At $26, these earbuds rock the same IPX7 resistance and clock in with two hours of extra battery life compared to the X4.

J aybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Pair your smartphone with these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones and head to the gym or hiking trails in comfort. The thoughtful design works with music or your contact list, letting you take and make calls easily. Equipped with Comply Ultra soft tips and rated IPX7 to resist water and sweat, these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones create a comfortable experience with every jog or set.

