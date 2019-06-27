Samsung’s Internal 860 QVO 1TB SSD drops to new all-time low at $90 (21% off)

Newegg offers the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $89.99 shipped when code EMCXTBVC2 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $114, earlier this week Amazon and Newegg dropped it to around $100. Today’s offer brings the price down an extra $8, saving you a total of 21% and beating our previous mention by $18. This is also the lowest we’ve seen on the 1TB capacity. Samsung’s SSD boasts up 550MBps sequential transfer speeds and utilizes V-NAND Flash Memory to offer 1TB of storage in a more affordable price point. Even though it is a more budget-conscious SSD, it features the same build quality as Samsung’s higher-end models. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 240 customers.

When we first covered Samsung’s newer SSD, we weren’t initially sold on its budget-friendly promise. But at 40% off the original price tag, this drive is a compelling option for those in need of large amounts of SSD storage.

Alternatively, Kingston’s $30 240GB A400 SSD is a more affordable option for giving your computer a boost. It touts around 450MBps transfer speeds, but if the 100MBps difference between the Samsung model isn’t a huge deal, then the cash savings will surely be a solid tradeoff.

And if you’re in need of even more SSD storage, right now you can save 20% on Samsung’s 2TB 860 EVO Internal SSD and speed up your Mac at $280.

Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD features:

1TB Storage Capacity

2.5″ / 7mm Form Factor

SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface

Up to 550 MB/s Sequential Read Speed

Up to 520 MB/s Sequential Write Speed

Samsung MJX Controller

AES 256-Bit & TCG/Opal v2.0 Encryption

TRIM Support

4-Bit MLC V-NAND Flash Memory

1.5 Million Hour MTBF & 360 TBW

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!