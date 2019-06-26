Save 20% on Samsung’s 2TB 860 EVO Internal SSD and speed up your Mac at $280

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 2TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $279.45 shipped. You’ll also find it at Newegg. Normally selling for $350, it recently dropped to $300 at Amazon, as well as retailers like Samsung. Today’s offer brings it down an additional $20, saving you a total of 20%. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s EVO SSD brings up to 550MBps transfer speeds and more to your computer in a 2.5-inch form factor. Whether you’re looking to improve your computer with faster boot times or quicker transfer speeds, this drive is a must. It’s also one of the most reliable options out there, with over 5,200 customers leaving a 4.8/5 star rating.

Those who don’t need the full 2TB but still want to take advantage of the other benefits from Samsung’s SSD can save a bit more by opting for the 500GB variant at $78.

Samsung 2TB 860 EVO SSD features:

2TB Storage Capacity

SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface

2.5″ Form Factor

Up to 550 MB/s Sequential Read Speed

Up to 520 MB/s Sequential Write Speed

AES 256-Bit Hardware-Based Encryption

V-NAND Technology

