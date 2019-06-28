Amazon Echo Input delivers Alexa to an existing speaker for $15 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Echo Input in both colors for $14.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $35 for the Alexa-enabled device, with today’s discount saving you $20 and beating our previous mentions by $5. This is also the lowest we’ve seen it sell for yet. With four built-in microphones, Echo Input allows you to bring Alexa and all of her smarts to just about any speaker. You’ll be able to take advantage of a 3.5mm input or Bluetooth connection, making it a versatile option for upgrading your favorite speaker with voice control. With over 1,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Amazon’s Alexa deals don’t end there, as we’re still seeing nearly the entire Echo line on sale starting at $25. With Prime Day inching closer, these are great ways to ensure you’re prepared for Alexa-only deals and more.

Put your savings from today’s deal to work by picking up an Echo Input mount. Whether you’re looking to affix it right under an outlet or bring Alexa into your car, Amazon has options to suit your needs.

Echo Input features:

Echo Input adds Alexa to your favorite speaker and connects via 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth. Just ask Alexa to play a song, check the news or weather, set alarms and timers, add items to your to-do list, or control compatible smart home devices. Make your life easier at home. Use your voice to set timers, add items to lists, and create calendar events and reminders. You can also check the news, weather, or traffic. Ask for sports scores, movie showtimes, restaurant hours, or information.

