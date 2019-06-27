Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd Gen. is great for Alexa-exclusive Prime Day deals at $25

- Jun. 27th 2019 7:30 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 $25
0

Amazon is offering its Echo Dot Third Generation for $24.99 Prime shipped. This is down 50% from its going rate and is within $1 of its all-time low. Amazon’s Echo Dot is perfect for shopping Prime Day deals in July because Amazon is known for doing Alexa-exclusive sales during its 48-hour shopping event. Plus, you can pair your Echo Dot with Spotify, Audible, or any number of other audio services to enjoy voice-controlled listening. You can also use the Echo Dot to command your smart home gear, making it a great all-around Wi-Fi speaker for any house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for other ways to expand your smart home, we’ve got quite a few other deals going on right now. You can get Amazon’s Echo Show 5 in a 2-pack for $30 off, the original Echo Show is down to $70, and even Google’s Home Mini is on sale for $25.

For those who haven’t started their smart home yet, now’s a perfect time. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch is down to just $15 right now when it normally goes for over $25. Or, opt for a smart plug and command your lamps and more for just $10.

Amazon Echo Dot features:

  • Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.
  • Bigger, better sound – Pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd gen) for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
  • Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.
  • Use another speaker – Connect to your own speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable.
  • Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$50 $25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide