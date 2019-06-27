Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd Gen. is great for Alexa-exclusive Prime Day deals at $25

Amazon is offering its Echo Dot Third Generation for $24.99 Prime shipped. This is down 50% from its going rate and is within $1 of its all-time low. Amazon’s Echo Dot is perfect for shopping Prime Day deals in July because Amazon is known for doing Alexa-exclusive sales during its 48-hour shopping event. Plus, you can pair your Echo Dot with Spotify, Audible, or any number of other audio services to enjoy voice-controlled listening. You can also use the Echo Dot to command your smart home gear, making it a great all-around Wi-Fi speaker for any house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for other ways to expand your smart home, we’ve got quite a few other deals going on right now. You can get Amazon’s Echo Show 5 in a 2-pack for $30 off, the original Echo Show is down to $70, and even Google’s Home Mini is on sale for $25.

For those who haven’t started their smart home yet, now’s a perfect time. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch is down to just $15 right now when it normally goes for over $25. Or, opt for a smart plug and command your lamps and more for just $10.

Amazon Echo Dot features:

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible.

Bigger, better sound – Pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd gen) for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

Use another speaker – Connect to your own speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

