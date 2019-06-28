BenQ’s 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Monitor touts USB-C at $450 (25% off), more

Amazon offers the BenQ EX3203R 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Normally selling for $599 at B&H, as well as direct from BenQ, that’s good for a 25% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon low. This is also the first time we’ve seen it under $500. Rocking a curved 1440p 32-inch panel, other notable inclusions that have found their way into the BenQ EX3203R are HDR support and a 144Hz refresh rate. But there’s more than just this monitor’s screen be be excited about. A USB-C port headlines its I/O options, which is then joined by DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional monitor discounts starting at $160.

Pair your new display with VESA-compatible monitor stand for $28. This highly-rated option features several points of articulation and can help free up some desk space compared to relying on a monitor’s built-in stand.

Other notable monitor deals include:

We’re also still seeing Acer’s 32-inch 1440p Monitor at $220 ($80 off), plus more from $180.

BenQ 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor features:

The 31.5″ EX3203R 16:9 Curved 144 Hz FreeSync 2 HDR LCD Monitor from BenQ features an expansive 31.5″ VA (Vertical Alignment) panel with a 1800R curvature that wraps around your field of view for a more immersive viewing experience. It has a 2560 x 1440 resolution for crisp and clear details and a 3000:1 static ratio for enhanced color depth and definition. Additionally, it has a 400 cd/m² brightness rating for HDR 400 support that can provide you with vivid colors. For gamers, this monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync 2 and has a 144 Hz refresh rate, ideal for fast-paces games such as FPS or racing games. Connect it to your system via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C and tilt it to your preferred viewing angle.

