Acer’s 32-inch 1440p Monitor gets $80 price cut to $220, plus more from $180

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Acer ET322QU 32-inch 1440p Monitor for $219.99 shipped when code NEFPBQ46 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $300, it’s currently discounted to $240. Taking advantage of the promotion brings the price down another $20, saving you a total of 26%. This monitor comes equipped with a 1440p 32-inch panel that provides plenty of screen real estate. It’s rounded out by the inclusion of VGA, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Find more deals below from $180.

Other monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Don’t forget that you can still save $120 on LG’s 32-inch 4K Monitor at the 2019 low of $350, more from $249.

Acer ET322QU 32-inch 1440p Monitor features:

31.5″ IPS panel

2560 x 1440 WQHD Resolution

AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology

VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort Inputs

Built in Speakers

Blue Light Shield and Flicker-less Technology

PIP/PBP for multi-tasking

4 ms Response Time

