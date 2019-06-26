Acer’s 32-inch 1440p Monitor gets $80 price cut to $220, plus more from $180

- Jun. 26th 2019 1:52 pm ET

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Acer ET322QU 32-inch 1440p Monitor for $219.99 shipped when code NEFPBQ46 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $300, it’s currently discounted to $240. Taking advantage of the promotion brings the price down another $20, saving you a total of 26%. This monitor comes equipped with a 1440p 32-inch panel that provides plenty of screen real estate. It’s rounded out by the inclusion of VGA, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Find more deals below from $180.

Other monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Don’t forget that you can still save $120 on LG’s 32-inch 4K Monitor at the 2019 low of $350, more from $249.

Acer ET322QU 32-inch 1440p Monitor features:

  • 31.5″ IPS panel
  • 2560 x 1440 WQHD Resolution
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort Inputs
  • Built in Speakers
  • Blue Light Shield and Flicker-less Technology
  • PIP/PBP for multi-tasking
  • 4 ms Response Time

