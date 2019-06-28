Save up to 70% on speakers, home theater systems and more at Monoprice from $6

- Jun. 28th 2019 3:21 pm ET

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its in-house home theater gear. In the sale, you’ll be able to save up to 70% with deals starting under $6. Shipping varies per item, but most receive no-charge delivery. One of the standouts is the Monoprice Premium 5.1.4-Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer for $223.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, today’s price drop is one of the first we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. This system improves your audio setup with four satellite speakers, a center speaker with mid-range driver and 0.75-inch aluminum dome tweeter and more. The entire package is tied together with a 8-inch subwoofer that balances out the system’s audio profile. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for some additional top picks.

Other notable Monoprice deals include:

If AirPlay is more your style, Sonos just launched a rare refurb sale with smart speakers from $119. Plus, bring home Apple HomePod at its best new condition price of 2019 at below $200.

Monoprice Immersive Home Theater System features:

The Monoprice Premium 5.1.4-Channel Immersive Home Theater System takes your home theater to new heights! Fully compatible with both standard and Dolby Atmos® enabled receivers, the 5.1.4 system features four satellite speakers that have been equipped with immersive, upward-firing drivers, enhancing the detail in multichannel, multidimensional soundtracks. Based on the sound signature and components of the popular 10565 home theater system, the Monoprice Premium 5.1.4-Channel Immersive Home Theater System surpasses all expectations for sound quality in a small package!

