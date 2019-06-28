Apple HomePod falls below $200, its best new condition price of 2019

Target offers Apple HomePod for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 ahead of Apple’s price reduction earlier this year. This is the best price we’ve tracked in new condition. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

Prefer Sonos? We just detailed a particularly notable sale on Sonos refurb speakers with prices from $119. You’ll find deals on Play:1, Play:5, Playbar and more all included in this promotion.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

