Save up to 80% on best-selling Kindle eBooks from $2, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $1.99 each. As per usual, they’ll become permanent additions to your digital collection. In today’s sale you’ll fin a pretty wide range of genres, so odds are there will be a title that catches your eye. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more and have rarely been discounted before, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads. And because the sale focuses on best-sellers, reviews are great across the board. Be sure to check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

If comics are more your thing, we’re still seeing some notable discounts on Spider-Man comics at up to 67% off at ComiXology from $1.

Autonomous synopsis:

When anything can be owned, how can we be free Earth, 2144. Jack is an anti-patent scientist turned drug pirate, traversing the world in a submarine as a pharmaceutical Robin Hood, fabricating cheap scrips for poor people who can’t otherwise afford them. But her latest drug hack has left a trail of lethal overdoses as people become addicted to their work, doing repetitive tasks until they become unsafe or insane. Hot on her trail, an unlikely pair: Eliasz, a brooding military agent, and his robotic partner, Paladin. As they race to stop information about the sinister origins of Jack’s drug from getting out, they begin to form an uncommonly close bond that neither of them fully understand.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!