Get ready for Far From Home with up to 67% off Spider-Man comics at Comixology

Ahead of Far From Home’s theatrical debut next week, ComiXology is taking up to 67% off a selection of Spider-Man graphic novels and single issue comics from under $1. One of the standouts in the sale is the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Great Responsibility for $7.99. Normally $20, today’s discount is the best we’ve tracked. This 494-page novel contains some of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s best issues. It’s a great read to get familiar with the origins of Spider-Man and is full of encounters with Green Goblin, Doctor Strange and more. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Other amazing deals on Spider-Man comics include:

Looking to get a feel for ComiXology’s Unlimited service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection synopsis:

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created an unabashed cultural phenomenon in the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Their pitch-perfect blend of Peter Parker’s everyday woes and Spider-Man’s never-say-die adventures was something undeniably special. And after years of perfecting that formula, they unleashed the definitive Spider-Man masterpiece: the Master Planner saga! Putting Spider-Man through the most wrenching experience of his career, Lee and Ditko defined the spirit of a hero that has inspired millions. This Epic Collection has that complete story and so much more in store: the first appearance of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s high-school graduation and landmark battles with the Green Goblin — plus a spellbinding team-up with that other famous Lee/Ditko creation, Doctor Strange

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!