Get ready for Far From Home with up to 67% off Spider-Man comics at Comixology

- Jun. 27th 2019 3:46 pm ET

0

Ahead of Far From Home’s theatrical debut next week, ComiXology is taking up to 67% off a selection of Spider-Man graphic novels and single issue comics from under $1. One of the standouts in the sale is the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Great Responsibility for $7.99. Normally $20, today’s discount is the best we’ve tracked. This 494-page novel contains some of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s best issues. It’s a great read to get familiar with the origins of Spider-Man and is full of encounters with Green Goblin, Doctor Strange and more. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Other amazing deals on Spider-Man comics include:

Looking to get a feel for ComiXology’s Unlimited service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection synopsis:

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created an unabashed cultural phenomenon in the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Their pitch-perfect blend of Peter Parker’s everyday woes and Spider-Man’s never-say-die adventures was something undeniably special. And after years of perfecting that formula, they unleashed the definitive Spider-Man masterpiece: the Master Planner saga! Putting Spider-Man through the most wrenching experience of his career, Lee and Ditko defined the spirit of a hero that has inspired millions. This Epic Collection has that complete story and so much more in store: the first appearance of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s high-school graduation and landmark battles with the Green Goblin — plus a spellbinding team-up with that other famous Lee/Ditko creation, Doctor Strange

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Comixology

Comixology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go