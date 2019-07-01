PS4 Pro at one of the best prices this summer: $322 shipped (Reg. $400)

Atatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console for $322.15 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. PS4 Pro has held strong at $400 from just about all retailers, although we are seeing it down at $380 or so from third party Amazon sellers. Today’s deal is $28 under the official E3 2019 price drop, $8 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is easily one of the best PS4 Pro deals we have tracked this summer. Bring 4K/HDR gaming to your setup at a discount. More details below.

You can score yourself an extra DualShock 4 with your savings today. But if you don’t need anymore extra gamepads, consider a controller charger so you never have to get up and plug in again. July’s PlayStation Plus freebies have been announced and you’ll find all of today’s best game deals right here.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more.

