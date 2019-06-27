July’s PlayStation Plus freebies: Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 & Horizon Chase

On top of a solid deal on one-year PS Plus memberships, we are also getting July’s PlayStation Plus freebies today. Sony took to the official PlayStation Blog to announce next months freebies which include Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and racing game Horizon Chase Turbo. Both titles will be available to download for FREE via PSN from July 2nd to August 5th. Head below for more details.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 still sells for close to $30 at Amazon with Horizon Chase Turbo fetching about the same. And remember, you still have until July 1st to grab last months game’s if you haven’t done so just yet. And last month, we got Borderlands Handsome Collection and Sonic Mania, so don’t miss out.

PS Plus memberships are down to $40 today, this Mega Dream controller charger is down at $6 Prime shipped and here are the rest of today’s best game deals.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019:

Create magic moments on and off the pitch, with each player possessing their own traits that will affect how they react in the moment, while myClub and Master League modes allow you to pursue your own club career. Enjoy local play for up to 4 players, or go online* and test your skills against the world.

