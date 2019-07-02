Monoprice’s MP10 3D Printer gets first price drop to $340 shipped (Reg. $400)

Monoprice’s official Rakuten storefront currently offers its MP10 3D Printer for $339.99 shipped when you’re signed into a Rakuten account and code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $400, that’s good for a $60 price drop, is one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low. With a removable 300-by-300mm magnetic heated print bed, Monoprice’s MP10 Printer also includes a metal extruder, assisted level sensor and more for higher-detailed prints. You’ll also find other features like a 3.5-inch touchscreen, a low filament sensor and extra large build volume. Reviews are still rolling in on this model, but we’ve found other Monoprice 3D printers to be affordable, yet feature-packed in our hands-on review. More details below.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to grab some different colored PLA filament at Amazon and let your imagination run wild while creating. Those looking to get into a 3D printing hobby will definitely want to check out our recent getting started piece. We go over some useful hardware and software, as well as ways to put the printer to use.

Monoprice MP10 3D Printer features:

The MP10 is a feature rich 3D printer with a 300×300 heated, flexible, and removable steel spring build plate, and an all metal extruder. It has an assisted level sensor on its magnetic extruder assembly, allowing easy changes to the Z offset in the menu for easy and perfect first layers. Wiring is no issue, as all of the components are already prewired and ready to go, with the connections hidden in the cable management sleeve. Most importantly, prints are crisp and clean. EASILY ACCESSIBLE MAGNETIC EXTRUDER The removable magnetic carriage provides an easy launch point for changing to an extruder system of your choice. Working on your machine is more convenient than ever. 2 SCREW HOTEND REMOVAL Access to your hotend is easy, making quick changes to the tool head possible. Switch from a 0.4mm to a 0.6mm nozzle without the hassle of actually changing the nozzle.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!