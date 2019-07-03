After seeing a number of massive mid-year promotions from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, it’s time for the GameStop summer sale. Today, the nationwide game retailer announced its Game Days Summer Sale, which will kick off on July 7th and run through the 20th. You’re looking at over 200 games starting from $5 (not just old stuff either), gift card bundles, hardware deals, trade-in offers and much more. All the details are down below.

GameStop Summer Sale Hits This Weekend:

While sometimes these GS sales can be underwhelming at best, that is not the case with this year’s GameStop summer sale. Many of the game deals we are seeing are in line with the big E3 2019 sales and it’s not just older titles no one wants anymore. Along with the expected extra value on console trade-ins, there will also be loads of controller sales and some $50 GameStop gift cards being thrown around as well. All-in-all, outside of some holiday exclusives, we are looking at price drops comparable with the GameStop’s 2018 Black Friday offerings.

Game Deal Highlights:

First let’s take a look at some of GameStop summer sale game highlights. While there are a few slightly underwhelming deals here, the notable offers are many. Assassins Creed Odyssey, Kingdom Hearts 3, Far Cry New Dawn and The Division 2 will all be down at $20. You’ll also find Days Gone and MLB The Show 19 for $40 each. All of the deals are either very close or beating the E3 2019 price drops. This is a perfect time to catch up if you missed out a couple weeks ago. We are expecting other retailers to be matching many of the deals come July 7th including Amazon.

GameStop Summer Sale Hardware:

Some standouts on the hardware side of things would have to be the “Buy 1 Get 1 50% off” select amiibo (depending on the selection anyway, no mention of details there) and the free $50 GameStop gift card with Xbox One S or X console purchases. There’s a good chance we see these offers matched elsewhere with deeper base price drops, but this is certainly something to keep an eye on if you’re in the market for a new Microsoft machine (more details below). Here are more highlights from the GameStop summer sale hardware offers:

9to5Toys’ Take:

Just keep an eye on our Game Guide throughout the sale, as we will be scouring the net for price matches. In fact, we are expecting to see some of the deals get beat out at some point over at eBay, even if the listings are fleeting. Whereas the game deals are more likely to get matched, we could very well see console offers (especially the Xbox One S/X) go for even less. The GameStop summer sale gift card offers are quite notable, but only if there are particular bundles you’re after. They essentially amount to about $50 off while we regularly see these consoles go for as much as $100 off. And we wouldn’t be surprised to see other retailers get scrappy with gift card offers and major price drops as well.

