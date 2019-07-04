Amazon offers various $2 Marvel movie rentals in latest early Prime Day deal

- Jul. 4th 2019 8:46 am ET

As one of its early Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering various Marvel movies for $1.99. You’ll find all of the deals on this landing page, simply hit the horizontal slider to see all of the Marvel price drops. There are a variety of titles available here, including Spider-Man, Avengers, Thor, Captain America, and many more. With a holiday weekend upon us, this is a great time to enjoy some Marvel films with your free time on-hand over the next few days.

Looking for iTunes movie deals? Don’t miss the July 4th sale which has deals from $1, including various titles across every genre. Check out all of our top picks right here.

