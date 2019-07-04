Twelve South BookBook case on sale for every iPhone from $42 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook Leather iPhone XS Case in two colors for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal beats our mention earlier this week and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. This 3-in-1 iPhone XS case sports a removable shell, wallet and unique leather-bound book styling. It’s an easy way to take your iPhone to the next level, while also enjoying a stylish look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals on various other Twelve South models and don’t forget its on-going Tent Sale for July 4th.
Other Twelve South BookBook deals at Amazon include:
- iPhone 6/7/8: $42 (Reg. $60)
- iPhone 6/7/8 Plus: $42 (Reg. $60)
- iPhone XR: $49 (Reg. $70)
- iPhone XS Max: $49 (Reg. $70)
Twelve South BookBook features:
- Protect your iPhone with this genuine Leather 3-in-1 phone case.
- A removable, protective iPhone shell fits securely in the wallet, or can be easily removed with your phone for when you aren’t needing your wallet
- Built-in, hands-free display stand will make viewing videos or FaceTime even easier with your iPhone
- Book style looks like no other case and disguises your iPhone, cards, and cash while protecting them all in a secure leather-bound cover
- The interior wallet has 4 slots to store cards along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!