Twelve South BookBook case on sale for every iPhone from $42 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook Leather iPhone XS Case in two colors for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal beats our mention earlier this week and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. This 3-in-1 iPhone XS case sports a removable shell, wallet and unique leather-bound book styling. It’s an easy way to take your iPhone to the next level, while also enjoying a stylish look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals on various other Twelve South models and don’t forget its on-going Tent Sale for July 4th.

Other Twelve South BookBook deals at Amazon include:

Twelve South BookBook features:

Protect your iPhone with this genuine Leather 3-in-1 phone case.

A removable, protective iPhone shell fits securely in the wallet, or can be easily removed with your phone for when you aren’t needing your wallet

Built-in, hands-free display stand will make viewing videos or FaceTime even easier with your iPhone

Book style looks like no other case and disguises your iPhone, cards, and cash while protecting them all in a secure leather-bound cover

The interior wallet has 4 slots to store cards along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts

