Twelve South BookBook case on sale for every iPhone from $42 (Reg. up to $70)

- Jul. 4th 2019 7:34 am ET

From $42
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook Leather iPhone XS Case in two colors for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal beats our mention earlier this week and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. This 3-in-1 iPhone XS case sports a removable shell, wallet and unique leather-bound book styling. It’s an easy way to take your iPhone to the next level, while also enjoying a stylish look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals on various other Twelve South models and don’t forget its on-going Tent Sale for July 4th.

Other Twelve South BookBook deals at Amazon include:

Twelve South BookBook features:

  • Protect your iPhone with this genuine Leather 3-in-1 phone case.
  • A removable, protective iPhone shell fits securely in the wallet, or can be easily removed with your phone for when you aren’t needing your wallet
  • Built-in, hands-free display stand will make viewing videos or FaceTime even easier with your iPhone
  • Book style looks like no other case and disguises your iPhone, cards, and cash while protecting them all in a secure leather-bound cover
  • The interior wallet has 4 slots to store cards along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $42

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp