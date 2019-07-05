Apple Watch Series 4 discounted by $100 ahead of Prime Day

Target is currently taking $100 off various 40mm and 44mm GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 4 models. This is the second largest cash discount we’ve seen to date. Amazon is currently taking $15 off in most instances. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.
Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.
Apple Watch Series 4 features:
- LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
- Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
- Generate Your Own ECG
- Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
- Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
- Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
- Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
- Water-Resistant up to 164′
