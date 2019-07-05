July is a great time to catch up on your reading. With summer vacations, road trips or just backyard relaxing, it’s a perfect season to break into a new book. Whether you like thrillers, romance or history there is a book on this list for you. Be sure to check out these new books that are a great add to your beach bag.

Girls Like Us by Riley Sager

If you like thrillers we’ve found a great option for you. Girls Like Us by Riley Sager is a psychological thriller that will leave you guessing until the last page. FBI Agent, Nell Flynn, returns home to Long Island following the death of her father. While there she gets pulled into investigating a murder plot, and before long her hometown begins to resemble something out of a nightmare. This book was just released July 2nd and is priced at $17.

Layove by David Bell

Another book that was released this week is the Layover by David Bell. This book starts out in an airport where a man meets a beautiful woman. They start having great conversation over a few drinks and both take their flights. When the man gets to his destination, he turns on the TV to see her face on the news. She’s a missing person and he may be one of the last people who spoke to her. Will he be able to help find her? Pick up this book on Amazon with Prime shipping for just $17.

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

National Book Award-winning and #1 New York Times best-seller, The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead is a summer must-have. The book is about two boys, Elwood and Turner, are forced to attend a reform school called the Nickel Academy in Jim Crow-era Florida. Based on the real story of a reform school in Florida that operated for one hundred and eleven years and warped the lives of thousands of children. The Nickel Boys is a devastating, driven narrative that showcases a great American novelist writing at the height of his powers.

The Marriage Clock by Zara Raheem

Are you a fan of romantic comedies? The Mariage Clock by Zara Raheem is about a women who’s parents desire to arrange her a marriage. Zara is independent and wants to find a man on her own. This book is a perfect summer read, just in time for wedding season. Plus, Zara has a deadline set by her parents to find a husband and she races to find sparks with someone by speed dates, online dating and more. Be sure to pick up this read on July 23rd.

The Floating Feldmans by Elyssa Friedland

Finally, a funny and heartfelt novel for summer is The Floating Feldmans by Elyssa Friedland. As Annette approaches her 70th birthday, she convinces her family to a cruise. With family secrets, old sibling rivalries, and her two teenage grandkids, Annette’s birthday vacation may not go as planned. Be sure to read this book that will also be out July 23rd.

Which novel in the July books roundup was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out June’s Reading List, in case you missed it.

