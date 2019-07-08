One of the best Crock-Pot Slow Cooker deals yet: 4-quart for $15 (Reg. $30)

Ending today, Target has the Crock-Pot 4-quart Lift & Serve Slow Cooker (SCCPVP400H-PY) on sale for $14.99. Shipping is free for REDcard holders or in orders over $35. Regularly $30, it starts at a bloated $35 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This is a 4-quart slow cooker with a hinged lid, 4 pre-programmed cooking settings, auto warming and a dishwasher-safe stoneware inner pot. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
At just $15 with a 4-quart capacity, it’s hard to find a better overall value here. Even most budget 3-quart options go for slightly more than today’s featured deal. If you’re looking to take your kitchen game up a notch, however, we have great deals today on Instant Pot’s 6-quart Multi Cooker and Ninja’s 4-quart Air Fryer. Plus, find even more in our Home Goods Guide.
Crock-Pot 4-quart Lift & Serve Slow Cooker:
This party-friendly Crock-Pot 4-Quart Lift & Serve Programmable Slow Cooker allows you to conveniently serve your dish straight from your slow cooker without worrying about where to put the lid. The durable hinged lid of this 4-quart slow cooker opens easily and stays in place while guests help themselves. When the party is over, the dishwasher-safe lid detaches for easy cleaning. With High, Low, and Warm heat settings, this manual slow cooker keeps every dish at the perfect serving temperature.
