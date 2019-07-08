If you’re a fan of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, this update should pique your interest. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z, you’ll be able to play as Reaper in multiplayer, scour new Blackout maps, take on all-new Zombies experiences, and more starting tomorrow on PlayStation 4 with other platforms to follow.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z — Zombies updates

Zombies is probably my favorite of the updates from Operation Apocalypse Z for Black Ops 4. One of my all-time favorite maps ever on any Call of Duty came is Nuketown. It’s a small and chaotic map that is insanely fun, I think. Well, now, you can go through Nuketown in a way never before seen…with Zombies on a 400% larger scale. That’s right, Call of Duty’s famous Zombies game mode is now nuclear, taking place in an all-new Nuketown that’s 400% larger than the original Nuketown Zombies. This isn’t the normal design that we’re used to seeing, but a completely rebuilt map made specifically for Zombies.

It’s nice to see something new made from something iconic, here. You’ll see parts of Nuketown that have never been visible before in this new game mode, making it something that I’m really looking forward to.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z — Blackout updates

Blackout is also seeing some great new map updates with the Operating Apocalypse Z update. The Haunting Fog is “An apocalyptic transformation to the main map” with Alcatraz: Nightfall giving the prison island the cover of darkness.

You’ll find two new game modes here, too. Quads Fog is a limited-time Quads playlist where cloudy skies hand over an ominous fog, giving you a completely new experience in your gameplay. Alcatraz Portals Horde is a new game mode where more Zombies enemy types spawn throughout the entire map, instead of just in the cursed courtyard like normal.

You’ll also find new weapons and equipment, along with new playable characters including Danny Trejo.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z — Multiplayer updates

Maps take on a complete redesign as part of Operation Apocalypse Z. Season Pass holders will get two new maps and one remastered, with Der Schatten and Remnant taking center stage. Havana is making a comeback from previous games, giving some nostalgia to those who loved it. You’ll also find a new alt map called Jungle Flooded, which we speculate to just be the normal Jungle map but with an all-new design.

Reaper is now a new specialist in Black Ops 4 Multiplayer, and there’s a new game mode to boot (called Sticks & Stones). With new weapons being added, there’s so much to find in the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z — Availability

You’ll be able to enjoy Operation Apocalypse Z starting tomorrow, July 9th on PlayStation 4 as a free update with other platforms to follow.

