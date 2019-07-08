Rocking a headphone jack? Bose made for Apple in-ears $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Apple devices in charcoal for $49.95 shipped. Also at Bose and B&H. Regularly up to $100 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s deal is within $1 of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and the lowest we can find. If you’re still rocking an iPhone or iPad with a headphone jack, this is a great way to go thanks to the inclusion of a mic and playback remote. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 2,600 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the Bose name and remote for Panasonic’s wildly-popular $8 earbuds. These are some of the most popular in-ears at Amazon, with an astonishing 58,000 reviewers leaving a 4.1/5 star rating.

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones feature:

Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear’s shape to stay comfortably in place all day

Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability. Not noise cancelling

Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select iPhone models

Matching protective carrying case included. Please Note: Kindly refer the User Manual before use also see page 10 for troubleshooting.

