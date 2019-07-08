Rocking a headphone jack? Bose made for Apple in-ears $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones for Apple devices in charcoal for $49.95 shipped. Also at Bose and B&H. Regularly up to $100 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s deal is within $1 of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and the lowest we can find. If you’re still rocking an iPhone or iPad with a headphone jack, this is a great way to go thanks to the inclusion of a mic and playback remote. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 2,600 Amazon reviewers.
Ditch the Bose name and remote for Panasonic’s wildly-popular $8 earbuds. These are some of the most popular in-ears at Amazon, with an astonishing 58,000 reviewers leaving a 4.1/5 star rating.
Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones feature:
- Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear’s shape to stay comfortably in place all day
- Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability. Not noise cancelling
- Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select iPhone models
- Matching protective carrying case included. Please Note: Kindly refer the User Manual before use also see page 10 for troubleshooting.
