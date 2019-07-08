Build your own Fallout Pip-Boy with this 100-piece kit for $60 (Reg. $100)

GameStop is offering the Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Self-Assembly Construction Kit for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this GameStop exclusive is now at the best price we can find. It is also $5 below the price we saw when GameStop announced it was absorbing ThinkGeek. You must assemble over 100 components including “fabric, moulded and cast parts, metal bolts, grilles, screws and cables” to “create one of the most important pieces of Vault-Tec.” You’ll also find fully-illustrated instructions to get your through the process. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Fallout 76 may not have turned out the way we all would have hoped – despite the inbound battle royale mode – but that certainly doesn’t take away from the franchise’s iconic Pip-Boy. You can browse through even more clearance gaming paraphernalia as well as even more Fallout gear right here. But if the Pip-Boy kit is too pricey for your fandom, consider a $7+ T-51 Power Armor or Vault Boy Funko Pop!.

Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Construction Kit:

The Wand Company’s Pip-Boy construction kit is a beautifully designed, highly detailed and fully accurate replica of the Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI. Presented in an authentically vintage display case, the kit has been designed to mimic the look and feel of the kits that Vault-Tec may have supplied to vault dwellers to help them understand the value and mechanical workings of the all-important Pip-Boy technology. Keep and display the kit in its presentation case, or assemble over 100 components to create this highly accurate collectible.

