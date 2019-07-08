Following last week’s debut of The Walking Dead’s series finale, ComiXology is discounting a wide variety of zombie-filled graphic novels and single issue comics from $0.99. A perfect place to start is with Vol. 1: Days Gone Bye, which throws you headfirst into the collapsing world of The Walking Dead. It normally sells for $9, but in today’s sale you’ll be able to bring it home for $3.99. That’s the second-lowest price we’ve seen to date and the best in months. Head below for additional The Walking Dead comic deals as well as series of Marvel’s Hulk offers.

Also on sale today from ComiXology is a batch of Marvel comics centering around the incredible Hulk. Deals start at under $1, with a variety of graphic novels and single issues of Bruce Banner’s alter ego taking on other heroes. Shop some top picks from that sale down below alongside our favorite Walking Dead comic deals.

Other notable The Walking Dead deals:

ComiXology has now brought much of The Walking Dead to ComiXology Unlimited. So for $5.99 per month, you can read as much of the Rick’s adventures as want. Of course the downside here is that the comics won’t be permanent additions to your digital library. Looking to get a feel for ComiXology’s service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

The Walking Dead Vol. 1: Days Gone Bye synopsis:

Rick Grimes is not prepared for this. A couple months ago he was a small town cop who had never fired a shot and only ever saw one dead body. Separated from his family he must now sort through the death and confusion to try and find his wife and son.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!