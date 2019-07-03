The Walking Dead wraps up with issue 193, read how the series ends at ComiXology

After running for nearly 15 years, Robert Kirkman’s famed comic book series The Walking Dead has come to a close. Whether you caught onto the series after AMC debuted its prime-time TV show or if you’ve been a fan since 2003, odds are you’re dying to know how the series wrapped up. ComiXology now has The Walking Dead #193 Series Finale for $3.99. Having just been released today, the 81-page issue wraps up the critically-acclaimed series. More details below.

Those who aren’t caught up with the current happenings of The Walking Dead will find the series’ entire selection of single issues and graphic novels available digitally from ComiXoloy as well.

You can also pre-order The Walking Dead Compendium Vol. 4 right now for $49.99, scoring you a $10 savings from its retail price. This graphic novel will become a part of your collection on October 2nd.

The Walking Dead synopsis:

An epidemic of apocalyptic proportions has swept the globe, causing the dead to rise and feed on the living. In a matter of months, society has crumbled: There is no government, no grocery stores, no mail delivery, no cable TV. Rick Grimes finds himself one of the few survivors in this terrifying future. A couple months ago he was a small town cop who had never fired a shot and only ever saw one dead body. Separated from his family, he must now sort through all the death and confusion to try and find his wife and son. In a world ruled by the dead, we are forced to finally begin living.

