Looking to switch up your gym bag essentials? You’re in luck because Lululemon’s new selfcaare line is made of all natural and aluminum-free ingredients that will keep you smelling fresh before and after your workouts. In the launch, Lululemon dropped five new items including two deodorants, dry shampoo, moisturizer and a lip balm. All of the products are available in travel sizes too that are TSA approved and ready for takeoff. Better yet, the prices in this line are actually affordable with rates starting at just $12 and as always, all products ship for free. Head below the jump to find out more about Lululemon’s Selfcare Line.

“For over 20 years, Lululemon has been focused on solving athletes’ needs. We’ve recognized a gap in the transition point from sweat to life where sweat-related skin and hair problems often arise,” explains Sun Choe, Lululemon’s chief product officer, of the genesis for the line. “We learned from our guests during our initial test phase that they trust us in this area and look to Lululemon as the experts and authority on sweat.”

Lululemon’s Selfcare Deodorant

You won’t be worried to sweat at your next workout because the new deodorant by lululemon was tested by 100 of their ambassadors across North America. The ambassadors to it to spin, to run, train, and of course, yoga. Made with a cooling spray that helps to wick away sweat at an instant. It’s available in two gender neutral scents: Aloe Lotus and Black Pepper Sandalwood. Prices start at just $12 and its sleek design will fit right into your gym or travel bag.

Dry Shampoo

If there is one product you will always find in my gym bag it’s dry shampoo. Lulululemon’s Selfcare No-Show Dry Shampoo sounds amazing too. It includes a clean, fresh scent and it leave no white residue to your hair. It’s available in two size options for traveling or at home use and starts at just $18.

Moisturizer

Another product that stood out in this line is the Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer. This moisturizer is unique with properties to cleanse and reset your flushed face to its pre-workout shade. It also has a leak proof lid that makes throwing it into your gym bag stress-free. The travel size for the moisturizer is $28, while the full-size is $48.

Lip Balm

Finally, you can’t forget about your lips and Lululemon’s Selfcare Balm is a great option for any time fo the day. Lululemon stresses the fact that your lips lose moisture when you workout and their basic balm replenishes and nourishes your lips. Best of all it can be used by both men and women with its no shine and non-sticky feel. You can find it for just $14 at Lululemon or Sephora.

Which piece from Lululemon’s Selfcare Line did you find most intriguing? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Lululemon’s new women’s running line for summer with deals starting at just $12.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!