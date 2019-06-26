If you like to run or just love cute workout clothes then you will not want to miss Lululemon’s new line. Designed for running, the fabrics were made to be supportive and flexible for your every stride. The new line was made for you to feel fast and free with a next-to-nothing texture of the material. With 157 items in this collection, there is a piece for every person. Plus, it features prices ranging from $12 to $159. Lululemon gear features reflective properties that’s great for morning or evening workouts. Find our to picks from Lululemon’s women’s running line below.

Running Tops

When running, you need a top that will let your arm move freely. That’s why the For the Chill of It Tank Top is a great option. Features include a sweat-wicking and four-way stretch material to help you stay comfortable. It also fits tight to your body to prevent distractions while running. This top is available in three color options and priced at $68.

Crop tops are very on-trend for the summer season and Lululemon’s option was made just for running. The top is called the Energetic Edge Tank and its sleek design was made for quick movements. The material is also designed to be cool to the touch, which is great for when your workouts warm up. I hate when my workout wear gets stretched out, however this top has retaining fabric to stay put run after fun. Pick up this fun top for summer at $68.

Best of all, if you like to run in long-sleeves or get chilly during your morning outings, the Rulu Long Sleeve Top is a must-have. I love its all white sleek look and the top can be worn year-round.

Bottoms

I personally love Lululemon leggings and its new Fast and Free Crops are a must-have for summer. Its material was made to feel like it’s barely there and is also sweat-wicking. These pants feature side pockets, which are great for storing your cards, cash or key while running. This style also has reflective detailing down the leg to keep you visible. Plus, these leggings are available in three classic color options: black, navy or olive.

However, if you would rather run in shorts, the Hotty Toddy 4-Inch style is a perfect option. These shorts will allow your legs to move freely with zero restriction and it includes four-way stretch material. With 12 color options to choose from, you will want these shorts in every design. Pick up a pair for summer at $58.

Accessories

In the summertime, I love to run with a visor. It helps to keep the sun out of my eyes as well as your hair. The Fast Paced Run Visor is priced at just $28 and features a wide brim for protection. It’s also lightwight and quick-drying for comfort.

Which piece from the new Lululemon Running Line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also be sure to check out our guide to the Best Running Shoes for men.

