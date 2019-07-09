Save over 40% on a two-pack of Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs, now at $20

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs for $19.98 shipped. That’s good for a 41% discount from the going rate of purchasing two at Amazon, matches our previous mention and is $1.50 under the per smart plug Amazon low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. With over 15,000 customers having left a review, these smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating.

One of the downsides to these Kasa smart plugs is that the design means they take up an entire outlet. If that’s not ideal, consider TP-Link’s HS105 Smart Plug at $18 instead. It still features all of the same connectivity and functionality as the discounted model, just with a compact form-factor.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a two-pack of Etekcity’s Alexa-enabled for $18 (50% off). And for more alternatives, check out our roundup of 2019’s best smart plugs for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included

Remotely Turn On/Off Devices

2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency

Scheduled Usage

Away Mode

Kasa App for iOS and Android

100 to 120 VAC Input and Output

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Works with Microsoft Cortana

Works with IFTTT and Nest

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!