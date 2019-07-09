Save over 40% on a two-pack of Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs, now at $20

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs for $19.98 shipped. That’s good for a 41% discount from the going rate of purchasing two at Amazon, matches our previous mention and is $1.50 under the per smart plug Amazon low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. With over 15,000 customers having left a review, these smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating.
One of the downsides to these Kasa smart plugs is that the design means they take up an entire outlet. If that’s not ideal, consider TP-Link’s HS105 Smart Plug at $18 instead. It still features all of the same connectivity and functionality as the discounted model, just with a compact form-factor.
Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a two-pack of Etekcity’s Alexa-enabled for $18 (50% off). And for more alternatives, check out our roundup of 2019’s best smart plugs for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home.
TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:
- Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included
- Remotely Turn On/Off Devices
- 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
- Scheduled Usage
- Away Mode
- Kasa App for iOS and Android
- 100 to 120 VAC Input and Output
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Works with Microsoft Cortana
- Works with IFTTT and Nest
