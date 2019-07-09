Save over 40% on a two-pack of Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs, now at $20

- Jul. 9th 2019 9:18 am ET

Get this deal
$34 $20
0

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs for $19.98 shipped. That’s good for a 41% discount from the going rate of purchasing two at Amazon, matches our previous mention and is $1.50 under the per smart plug Amazon low. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. With over 15,000 customers having left a review, these smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating.

One of the downsides to these Kasa smart plugs is that the design means they take up an entire outlet. If that’s not ideal, consider TP-Link’s HS105 Smart Plug at $18 instead. It still features all of the same connectivity and functionality as the discounted model, just with a compact form-factor. 

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a two-pack of Etekcity’s Alexa-enabled for $18 (50% off). And for more alternatives, check out our roundup of 2019’s best smart plugs for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

  • Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included
  • Remotely Turn On/Off Devices
  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
  • Scheduled Usage
  • Away Mode
  • Kasa App for iOS and Android
  • 100 to 120 VAC Input and Output
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Works with Microsoft Cortana
  • Works with IFTTT and Nest

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$34 $20

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Newegg

Newegg
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go