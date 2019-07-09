V-Moda unveiled its popular Crossfade M-100 headphones roughly five years ago, but in the time since a lot has changed. Smartphones have ditched the headphone jack. Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity have improved. So what was once a favorite in the V-Moda lineup is clearly due for a refresh. That’s where the new Crossfade M-100 Master comes in. Made with the guiding hand of parent company Roland, the latest from V-Moda is designed for those that expect the most out of their headphones, specifically with audiophiles, journalists, producers and DJs in mind. Head below for more and a quick look at the latest from V-Moda.

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master promises big upgrades

V-Moda is rolling out its new Crossfade M-100 Master headphones today with a promise of notable upgrades across nearly every spec on the product. This includes better sound quality, increased durability, and comfort. Basically everything you look for in a pair of headphones.

All of that is managing to come in at a lower price, with the new Crossfade M-100 Master hitting store shelves at $250. That’s a $50 discount from the original version.

Here’s a look at the most notable Crossfade M-100 Master specs:

Drivers: 50mm Dual-Diaphragm with Japanese CCAW coil

50mm Dual-Diaphragm with Japanese CCAW coil Frequency Response: 5-40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio Certified by JAS)

5-40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio Certified by JAS) Headphone Sensitivity: 105dB @1kHz 1mW

105dB @1kHz 1mW Microphone Sensitivity: -42dB @1kHz

-42dB @1kHz Impedance: 32 ohm

32 ohm Weight: 290g

Every pair of V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master headphones will ship with a variety of accessories, something this brand has always excelled at. V-Moda will include a carrying case, carabiner clip, two cables (including one with a remote), along with various adapters. It all caps off with a two-year warranty included with purchase.

Ships with:

Crossfade M-100 Master

Exoskeleton Carry Case

Carabiner Clip

Aramid Fiber-Reinforced SpeakEasy 1-Button Microphone Cable

Reinforced Extended SharePlay Audio Cable

Gold Plated ¼” pro adapter

V-CORK (2)

2-Year Warranty

50% Immortal Life Replacement Program

The new V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master headphones are available today direct from the manufacturer for $250. We’ll also see them pop up at Amazon in the coming days, along with other authorized retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

V-Moda has been in the headphone game for quite some time. And while the writing is on the wall that wireless is the future, there is still a market for traditional wired over-ears. V-Moda is clearly committed to going down this trail as long as possible, and rightly so. Until all the headphone jacks in the world are gone, someone is sure to still be picking up a pair of wired cans. Especially from V-Moda.

