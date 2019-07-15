Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Cooker gets a Prime Day price drop: $63 (Reg. $100)

As part of Prime Day Day 2019, Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Nano Cooker for $62.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and then you’ll see the Prime Day deal in the cart. Regularly $100, it has started to slide down to $73 or so over the last few months and is now at the best price we can find. It is within a couple dollars of the all-time low. Along with a 2 year warranty, the Nano is a “smaller, quieter, and connected” take on its larger predecessor and comes with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 470 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of Prime Day home goods deals, Instant Pot cookers starting from just $55 shipped and you’ll find a whole lot more right here.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Nano Cooker:

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home. Our sous vide Circulator is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more with consistent control and precision. We’re so confident in our product Anova backs it with a 2-year warranty. – The Anova Precision Cooker Nano can be remotely controlled with your phone, allowing you to escape from the kitchen while you cook.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!