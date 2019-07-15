Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Cooker gets a Prime Day price drop: $63 (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 15th 2019 5:57 am ET

Get this deal
Reg, $100 $63
0

As part of Prime Day Day 2019, Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Nano Cooker for $62.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and then you’ll see the Prime Day deal in the cart. Regularly $100, it has started to slide down to $73 or so over the last few months and is now at the best price we can find. It is within a couple dollars of the all-time low. Along with a 2 year warranty, the Nano is a “smaller, quieter, and connected” take on its larger predecessor and comes with a  2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 470 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of Prime Day home goods deals, Instant Pot cookers starting from just $55 shipped and you’ll find a whole lot more right here.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Nano Cooker:

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home. Our sous vide Circulator is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more with consistent control and precision. We’re so confident in our product Anova backs it with a 2-year warranty. – The Anova Precision Cooker Nano can be remotely controlled with your phone, allowing you to escape from the kitchen while you cook. 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg, $100 $63

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Anova

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard