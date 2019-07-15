Prime Day has a 50-inch Dolby Vision 4K TV for $280, 55-inch OLED $948, more

For Prime Day 2019, Best Buy via Amazon is offering the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition UHDTV for $279.99 shipped. This is a $100 price drop from the recently-released and updated TV for a new all-time low. If you’re wanting to upgrade from an older 1080p HDTV, or maybe you have a model that doesn’t have Dolby Vision HDR, this would be a great option. Plus, you get Amazon’s Fire TV OS platform built-in so there’s no need for external streaming devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

With your new TV, you’ll need a good wall mount. This VideoSecu Full Motion Mount holds TVs from 32- to 65-inches for $34 shipped. I’ve personally used this mount and love how solid and sturdy it is, making me feel confident that my TV will be safe on the wall.

Don’t forget about the early Prime Day deals from yesterday with a 32-inch 720p Smart HDTV for $100 or 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $250.

Other 4K Smart UHDTVs on sale:

Toshiba Fire TV Edition features:

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

Enhanced 4K Dolby Vision HDR picture with an expanded range of contrast and superior brightness.

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 44.6” x 26.4” x 3.7”, TV with stand: 44.6” x 27.8” x 10.7”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, digital output (optical), antenna/cable output, audio output, Ethernet.

