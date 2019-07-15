Breville products up to $100 off for Prime Day: Smart ovens, more from $130

- Jul. 15th 2019 7:33 am ET

from $130
0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering some great prices on Breville smart ovens and other kitchen appliances. You can grab the Breville Compact Smart Oven (BOV650XL) for $129.95 shipped. Regularly $180, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since the Black Friday sales and the best we can find. It is currently $185 at Best Buy. Features include 8 preset cooking functions (toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies and reheat) enough space for a 12-inch pizza and a backlit easy to read LCD. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details and Breville deals at up to $100 off below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Prime Day Breville Deals:

We also have deep deals on Instant Pot cookers and Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Cooker today. That’s on top of the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker with a 12-Pack of AmazonFresh Pods for $50 (Reg. $75+).

Breville Compact Smart Oven:

  • Smart element IQ: there’s heat, and there’s smart heat. Element IQ Transfers heat intelligently across 4 quartz elements for accurate and stable heat just where and when you want it for perfect results, every time
  • 8 cooking functions: 8 cooking functions to guide you to perfection: toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies and reheat
  • All the room for delicious you’re looking for: 4-Slice Toaster, 12″” Pizza, 6 cup muffin tray, roast chicken and anything else you’ve got for it

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $130

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2019

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard