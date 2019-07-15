Breville products up to $100 off for Prime Day: Smart ovens, more from $130

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering some great prices on Breville smart ovens and other kitchen appliances. You can grab the Breville Compact Smart Oven (BOV650XL) for $129.95 shipped. Regularly $180, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since the Black Friday sales and the best we can find. It is currently $185 at Best Buy. Features include 8 preset cooking functions (toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies and reheat) enough space for a 12-inch pizza and a backlit easy to read LCD. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details and Breville deals at up to $100 off below.
More Prime Day Breville Deals:
- BDC400 Coffee Maker $180 (Reg. $280)
- BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro $200 (Reg. $250)
- BPR700BSS Fast Slow Pro Multi Cooker $180 (Reg. $250)
- And many more…
We also have deep deals on Instant Pot cookers and Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Cooker today. That’s on top of the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker with a 12-Pack of AmazonFresh Pods for $50 (Reg. $75+).
Breville Compact Smart Oven:
- Smart element IQ: there’s heat, and there’s smart heat. Element IQ Transfers heat intelligently across 4 quartz elements for accurate and stable heat just where and when you want it for perfect results, every time
- 8 cooking functions: 8 cooking functions to guide you to perfection: toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies and reheat
- All the room for delicious you’re looking for: 4-Slice Toaster, 12″” Pizza, 6 cup muffin tray, roast chicken and anything else you’ve got for it
