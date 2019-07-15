Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker + 12-Pack AmazonFresh Pods for $50 (Reg. $75+)

- Jul. 15th 2019 7:13 am ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker with a 12-pack of AmazonFresh Colombia Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $49.99 shipped. This maker is regularly $70+ or so without the extra coffee and this is up to about $9 worth of coffee pods. It is now at one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked on Amazon. At less than 5-inches wide, this mini maker is sure to look great on the countertop without taking up too much space. Adjustable cup sizes, cord storage and a one button operation round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 230 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re a Kohl’s cardholder, you can get this same brewer without the extra $9 of coffee for $42 shipped at Kohl’s. You’ll need to apply a series of codes: OUTDOORS30, HOMESAVE10, SAVE10 and code JULYMVCFREE for free shipping.

More Coffee Maker Deals:

Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $50 (Reg. $60+)

Updating…

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker:

  • BUNDLE INCLUDES: Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker in black, One 12-count box of AmazonFresh Colombia Medium Roast Coffee K-Cup pods.
  • KEURIG K-MINI COFFEE MAKER: Features a sleek design, and is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini coffee maker is effortlessly simple to use – just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pods, press the brew button, and enjoy fresh-brewed, delicious coffee in minutes.
  • AMAZONFRESH COLOMBIA MEDIUM ROAST COFFEE: Well balanced and smooth. We source only 100% high-quality Arabica beans for the best aroma, taste, and body. We expertly blend and roast them in the U.S.A, timing the roasting precisely so we can achieve a perfect medium roast.

